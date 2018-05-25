Google lens will now be able to identify objects in Real-Time

Google had recently announced a number of new features and updates that will be bringing ou for its devices and services in the Google I/O 2018 developer conference. We all know that Google's AI (Artificial Intelligence) is one of the best AI which is available in the market. One such Google product that uses the AI is Google Lens.

During the I/O 2018 Google had announced that its Google Lens will get new features like a revamped UI, real-time object recognition and smart text selection. Now, it seems like that the tech giant has started rolling out the feature for the compatible devices.

It is being reported that there were no changes made to the way how one activates the Google Lens. One can locate the Lens in the Google Assistant pop-up. Unlike the previous overlayed UI of the Lens, the new feature replaces the old one with more rounded and materialistic white interface.

Google lens now will prompt a user to 'tap on objects and text' which is placed at the bottom of the screen in order to start the recognition process. A user can further pull up on this prompt to know the capabilities of the Google Lens's recognition. This further helps a user to recognize text, books, products, media, places and also the barcodes.

When it comes to the real-time recognition feature, a user will no more need to point and tap on objects in order to get the Google lens identify them. Now, the user will not have to follow that process as Google Lens will be continuously looking at what it sees and shows the user colored dots in the viewfinder for the objects it has identified. Further, tapping on the three dots will allow the user to have a look at more information on what the Lens has recognized among the objects it was pointing at.

Also, the latest updated feature also has the ability to identify more than one object at a time. This is the reason why a user might notice several colors together in the viewfinder. This also implies that the text a user sees on the screen using the smart selection feature which is available for quite a while.