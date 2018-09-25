Google Feed receives a major revamp: This is all you need to know

Multiple Language Support:

With the new update, the users will be able to modify Discover in a way that it will only show contents or topics in the specifically chosen language. For instance, some users might like to read their daily news in English and sports in Spanish, Discover will show the contents in their preferred language for each topic. The Multi-language support currently will be available for only English and Spanish in the US, however, the support is expected to be available in the other regions soon.

Evolved Suggestions:

The latest update brings along the ability to learn how much a user knows about any specific topic and Discover will show them the articles of a different kind as they go deeper into any topic. For example, if a user is learning to cook a dish he/she will be able to see the contents related to recipes. If the user watching the content is already a chef, he/she will be shown advanced techniques on the same.

Topic Headers:

Topic headers are nothing but the topic flags which user might have seen in the Google Feed. Google Discover now has topic headers which is why they get to see a particular card. Users can go further into a topic with the help of these cards.

Users also get a new Discover icon which is placed next to the topic and it makes it easy for the users to start following any topic.

Visual Content:

The Google Discover receives a design revamp which brings newly designed videos and visual content. Google is also emphasizing on ‘evergreen content' which are basically the essential features. The videos, on the other hand are related to the topic and will add a bit more spice to reading or viewing.

Similar user experience on mobile platform:

The Google Discover will be available on all mobile browsers and also on google.com. This will allow the feature to have a maximum reach among the audience as it will now not be limited to the Google App. Google has further mentioned that the changes will be rolled out over the period of coming weeks and will come with support for google.com on mobile.