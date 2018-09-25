Vivo V11 launched in India for Rs. 22,990; sale debuts on September 27

Following the launch of the Vivo V11 Pro in India for Rs. 25,990, there were claims that the company might launch another new smartphone called Vivo V11 with downgraded specifications later this month. Now, the Vivo V11 is official. What's interesting is that the Vivo V9 Pro is slated to be launched in India on September 26 as an Amazon exclusive.

The Vivo V11 is a toned-down variant of the Vivo V11 Pro launched recently and it carries a price tag of Rs. 22,990. The smartphone will go on sale via online channels such as Flipkart and the official Vivo India e-store and offline channels across the country from the midnight of September 27 with a slew of launch offers. Notably, it has been launched in Nebula Purple and Starry Night Black color variants. The smartphone will be made in India at the company's Greater Noida manufacturing facility.

Launch offers of Vivo V11

The launch offers include 5% cashback from Capital First, Rs. 2,000 Paytm cashback coupon on using Paytm Mall QR code to purchase in the offline stores, Rs. 2,000 cashback on using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and Paper Finance. An additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 on Flipkart, Buyback guarantee after 6 to 8 months of usage, one time free screen replacement in the first 6 months and no cost EMI.

Reliance Jio offers instant benefits worth Rs. 4,050 on Rs. 198 recharge, Rs. 2,100 worth coupons to be used on Myntra, Swiggy and Paytm, Rs. 1,950 worth Jio Vouchers (50 vouchers worth Rs. 39 each) and Jio Platinum Device Security. The offer period is from September 6 to September 30.

The users of Vodafone - Idea will get liquid and physical damage on postpaid plans priced Rs. 499 and above. When it comes to data offers, prepaid users will get 820GB of data with the Rs. 198 recharge while postpaid users will get 600GB of data on Rs. 399 or above plans.

Specifications and features

When it comes to specifications, this smartphone from Vivo bestows a 6.3-inch Halo FullView display with slim bezels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a waterdrop notch on top of the screen as the V11 Pro. The device features a 3D cover at its rear giving a fresh and unconventional fusion color. Under its hood, it uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with FuntouchOS 4.5 and comes with the Jovi AI voice assistant. For imaging, there is a dual camera module at its rear with 16MP and 5MP sensors with AI, backlight HDR, low light modes, scene recognition and more. At the front, the device comes with a 25MP selfie camera with AI Face Shaping technology, AI Selfie Lighting and AI Portrait-Framing feature for great selfies. Vivo V11 gets the power from a 3315mAh battery operating under its hood.