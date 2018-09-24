Vivo V9 Pro launched pegged for September 26; will be exclusive to Amazon

Vivo launched its V9 smartphone back in March and now the company has confirmed that the launch of its upcoming smartphone Vivo V9 Pro on September 26. Back in June, the company introduced the smartphone in Indonesia as V9 6GB. Here are the details on the specification of the smartphone which Vivo is going to launch on the September 26 event.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications

The Vivo V9 Pro will flaunt a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display with the resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen will also carry a notch on the top with 90 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process and clubbed with Adreno 512 GPU.

The smartphone will be launched with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, which you can expand up to 256GB via microSD card. On the software part, the smartphone will run Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

On the optical front, the Vivo V9 Pro is said to sport a dual rear camera with the combination of a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, and secondary 2MP camera sensor. On the front, the smartphone will house a 12MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

Apart from the dual camera setup, the rear panel will also house a fingerprint sensor on the back for quick one-touch unlock and security. On the connectivity part, the smartphone will offer 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG. The dimensions of the phone will be 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89mm and it weighs around 150grams.

The Vivo V9 Pro is said to be fueled by a 3260mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone is expected to launch in black and red color options. It will be exclusively available on Amazon.in. We still don't have the details on the pricing of the smartphone. The company will announce the price of the device on Wednesday.