ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo V9 Pro launched pegged for September 26; will be exclusive to Amazon

Vivo V9 Pro confirmed to be launch on September 26 exclusively on exclusively on Amazon. All you need to know about the smartphone.

By

Related Articles

    Vivo launched its V9 smartphone back in March and now the company has confirmed that the launch of its upcoming smartphone Vivo V9 Pro on September 26. Back in June, the company introduced the smartphone in Indonesia as V9 6GB. Here are the details on the specification of the smartphone which Vivo is going to launch on the September 26 event.

    Vivo V9 Pro launched pegged for September 26; Exclusive to Amazon

    Vivo V9 Pro specifications

    The Vivo V9 Pro will flaunt a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass IPS display with the resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen will also carry a notch on the top with 90 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process and clubbed with Adreno 512 GPU.

    The smartphone will be launched with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, which you can expand up to 256GB via microSD card. On the software part, the smartphone will run Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

    On the optical front, the Vivo V9 Pro is said to sport a dual rear camera with the combination of a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, and secondary 2MP camera sensor. On the front, the smartphone will house a 12MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

    Apart from the dual camera setup, the rear panel will also house a fingerprint sensor on the back for quick one-touch unlock and security. On the connectivity part, the smartphone will offer 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG. The dimensions of the phone will be 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89mm and it weighs around 150grams.

    The Vivo V9 Pro is said to be fueled by a 3260mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone is expected to launch in black and red color options. It will be exclusively available on Amazon.in. We still don't have the details on the pricing of the smartphone. The company will announce the price of the device on Wednesday.

    Read More About: Vivo V9 Pro vivo smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue