Vivo V9 Pro to be launched in India in October: Expected specifications and price

Vivo is bringing many new smartphones to the Indian market in order to become one of the top players in the market. After launching the V11 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor, it looks like the company is in plans to bring the Pro variant of the Vivo V9 to India.

According to an IANS report, the company is in plans to launch a new smartphone called Vivo V9 Pro in India in October. Furthermore, the report has shed light on the key specifications and possible pricing of this upcoming smartphone from the Chinese company.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications

Though the complete specifications remain unknown, it has been revealed that the device might be launched with a 6.3-inch display with a high screen-to-body ratio of nearly 90%. Under its hood, the smartphone is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset that is backed by 6GB RAM.

As of now, only these key specifications of the V9 Pro have been revealed but we can expect it to be an upgraded variant to the Vivo V9 that was launched in March this year. Notably, the device has received a few price cuts making it more affordable.

Expected pricing

Based on the report, this Vivo smartphone is believed to be priced under Rs. 20,000. But there is no word regarding the exact launch date or the availability details. We can expect to get more details in the coming days.

What else to expect?

Given that it will be the Pro variant of the Vivo V9, we can expect this device to arrive with similar features as the V11 Pro. It is said to arrive with the company's proprietary AI assistant Jovi, pre-loaded Google Lens, Google Assistant and more. Given that it will be priced relatively cheaper, we cannot expect it to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Vivo regarding the device. Until then, we can expect more speculations to hit the web in the coming days.