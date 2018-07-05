Vivo V9 reportedly receives Rs. 2,000 price cut; available at Rs. 20,990

Vivo V9 was launched in India in March for Rs. 22,990. Now, it looks like the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking it down to Rs. 20,990. The price cut has been reported by the reliable Twitter-based tipster @MaheshTelecom. There is no confirmation from the company regarding the same and it remains to be known if it will be a limited period price cut a permanent one.

The Vivo V9 is one of the bestselling smartphones in the mid-range market segment. The smartphone comes with super thin bezels, a display notch at the top, a dual-camera setup, a 24MP selfie camera and AI capabilities too. Check out the top features of the Vivo V9 from here.

Vivo V9 specifications

The Vivo smartphone is a mid-range device flaunting a 6.3-inch FHD+ in-cell FullView IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a notch on top of the display providing room to house the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo topped with the company's Funtouch OS 4.0, the smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Vivo V9 include dual cameras positioned vertically at the top left with 16MP and 5MP sensors. The rear camera makes use of AI techniques to render good quality photos. The selfie camera is a 24MP sensor with a portrait mode, AR stickers and Face Beauty. The Vivo V9 comes with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG support, and a 3260mAh battery. The device comes with the Face Unlock facial recognition feature and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

Upgraded variant

Lately, the company introduced an upgraded variant of the smartphone with a better chipset, camera resolution, and increased RAM. The notable improvements in this new variant of the V9 include 6GB RAM and an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC. The camera aspects include a dual-camera at the rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors and a 13MP selfie camera. Besides these, the other specifications and features remain the same. This variant is yet to be released in India.