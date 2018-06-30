Vivo introduces new V9 variant with SD 660, 6GB RAM and more

Vivo has introduced a new variant for its V9 smartphone. The new variant comes with a new hardware including better chipset, camera resolution, and higher RAM. Design wise the new variant is similar to the previously Vivo V9.

Vivo V9 6GB specifications

Vivo V9 6GB flaunts a metal frame with curved glass on the rear. The device appears to be resembling an iPhone X. Vivo V9 6GB comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ curved glass display, along with a notch on the top. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The FullView display renders a high screen-to-body ratio of 90% and will have slim side bezels measuring just a mere 1.75mm in thickness.

The new variant of Vivo V9 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs). It also has Adreno 512 GPU, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD. The previous V9 model was powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC with 4GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the V9 6GB packs a dual camera setup on the rear, with the combination of a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera. On the front, the smartphone houses a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling. Apart from camera sensors, the smartphone also houses a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.

Vivo V9 6GB runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Funtouch OS 4.0 similar to the previous variant. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS, USB OTG, and a micro USB 2.0 port. It has a hybrid SIM card slot as well. The new variant of V9 is backed by a 3260mAh battery.

Vivo V9 6GB comes in Black and Red color options. The smartphone is priced at 4,299,000 Indonesian Rupiah (US$ 301 / Rs. 20,625 approx). The device will be available for pre-order till July 5 and goes on sale from July 6 in Indonesia. Hope we will get to see this smartphone soon in India too.

