Vivo V11 Pro top features you should know: Waterdrop notch, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Vivo V11 Pro has been launched in India at a price point of Rs. 25,990. The smartphone comes with many interesting aspects making it a noteworthy upgrade to the Vivo V9, its predecessor. For the first time in the V series, this smartphone comes with the fourth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. Let's a take a look at the top features of the Vivo V11 Pro from here.

Halo FullView display

Vivo V11 Pro is fitted with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The bezels are 1.76 mm slim to render the highest screen-to-body ratio of 91.27%. The aspect ratio of the immersive display is the 19.5:9. This screen offers a better viewing experience and more screen space.

Cheapest in-display fingerprint sensor phone

The smartphone employs the fourth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. This makes it the cheapest in-display fingerprint sensor smartphone in the country. This sensor is claimed to be much-advanced and 50% more accurate than its predecessor. And, it also contributes to the bezel-less design along with the waterdrop notch.

Game Mode 4.0

The Game Mode is one of the highlights of the smartphone. When activated, it can block all the calls and alerts while you are immersed in the gameplay. There are features such as Game Assist and Game Picture-in-Picture that let you open any chat app in a pop-up window and continue chatting even while you are playing games.

Triple card slots

Adhering to the recent trend, this smartphone comes with a triple card slot supporting two nano SIM cards and a microSD card slot. Eventually, you can expand the default storage space up to 256GB using a microSD card without compromising the ability to use two SIM cards.

25MP selfie camera

There is a 25MP selfie camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. It comes with AI Face Shaping to render a good selfie shot, AI Selfie Lighting mode and Infrared Face Access to unlock your smartphone even in low light conditions. There is FunMoji for animated emojis for fun.

Dual Engine fast charging

A 3400mAh battery powers the Vivo V11 Pro from within. This battery comes with support for Dual Engine fast charging. It has nine layers of protection technology for the safety of the device.