Vivo V11 Pro launched in India for Rs: 25,990; sale debuts September 12

Vivo has just announced the V11 Pro in India at an event in Mumbai. The smartphone comes with an amazing design that gives a premium feel to the smartphone. It also looks attractive with a wide and impressive display, an attractive rear panel with the Starry Night design and 3D curved back design and many other enhancements.

Vivo V11 Pro has been launched in two colors - Dazzling Gold and Starry Night Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 25,990. There is Rs. 2,000 cashback from HDFC, benefits of Rs. 4,050 from Reliance Jio and one-time free screen replacement. The first sale debuts on September 12 via both offline and online channels.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

Vivo V11 Pro bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The bezels are 1.76 mm slim to render the highest screen-to-body ratio of 91.27%. The aspect ratio of the immersive display is the 19.5:9.

Under its hood, the smartphone comes equipped with an octa-core 14nm Snapdragon 660 AIE using a quad-core 2.2GHz Kryo 260 CPU and a quad-core 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPU. The other hardware aspects include 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB storage space. There is Game Mode 4.0 for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone comes topped with Funtouch OS 4.5. For imaging, there is a 12MP dual PD primary camera with dual-tone LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. There are interesting AI capabilities as well. Up front, the smartphone flaunts a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It comes with AI Face Shaping to render a good selfie shot, AI Selfie Lighting mode and Infrared Face Access to unlock your smartphone even in low light conditions. There is FunMoji for animated emojis for fun.

There is a fourth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be 50% faster than the previous technology. The other goodies on board include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 LE, and a 3400mAh battery with support for Dual Engine fast charging with nine layers of protection technology for safety.