Vivo V11 Pro India launch today: Watch the live stream here

Vivo V11 Pro is all set to be launched in India today at 12 PM at an event in Mumbai. We already know that the smartphone will be an Amazon India exclusive as the online retailer has listed the device along with a 'Notify Me' button. Going by the listing, the device will arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch.

Watch the live stream here

Vivo V11 Pro launch event will debut at 12 PM and the company will live stream the same for fans to catch up on the action. The live stream video is available on the official YouTube page as well as here. Also, there will be timely updates on the Vivo India Facebook and Twitter handles.

Expected price in India

The smartphone was launched in Thailand for a pricing of THB 9,999 (approx. Rs. 21,800). Eventually, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 25,000. This way, the handset could be a rival to the Oppo F9 Pro launched for Rs. 23,990 with a similar waterdrop notch.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

Based on the specifications of the device in Thailand, the smartphone will feature a 6.41-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The Amazon listing and the official teasers hint that it will be a Halo FullView display with a small waterdrop notch on top housing only the selfie camera sensor.

On the hardware front, the smartphone is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB default storage space. It could feature a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

When it comes to the imaging aspects, the smartphone from Vivo will have a dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. This camera module will be complemented with the AI capabilities such as AI scene detection. There will be a 25MP selfie camera with AI face unlock and AI portrait mode as well. The device is expected to be fueled by a 3400mAh battery with support for dual-engine fast charging.

Though these are the specifications of the smartphone, we are yet to see if there will be a change in them in the country. Also, we need to wait for the launch event to debut to know the different variants that will be launched here and the other features of the Vivo smartphone.