Vivo V11 Pro poster reveals the design and launch offers of the smartphone

Vivo is gearing up to launch its V11 Pro smartphone soon in India, and the launch date is scheduled for September 6. The smartphone will be launched at an event in Mumbai. Now the company has released a poster which not only confirms the design of the Vivo V11 Pro but also the kind of offers customers will receive with the phone.

Vivo V11 Pro design

A poster of the device has been spotted on a retailer's shop which hints that there could be two variants launching on September 6, called Vivo V11 and V11 Pro.

As you can see in the poster, that both the smartphone comes with a full-screen display, along with a Waterdrop notch on the top. The front panel is dominated by the display and the rear panel comes with a dual camera setup stacked vertically on the top left corner of the phone. The leaked poster also confirms that the Vivo V11 Pro will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V11 Pro offers

If you see the bottom of the poster, you can get some launch day offers for the Vivo V11 Pro. The offers include EMIs option which starts from Rs 1,733 per month. Buyer will also get a one-time screen replacement for Rs 999 within first six months.

HDFC bank credit and debit cardholders will receive a flat Rs 2,000 cashback. The Reliance Jio subscribers will receive benefits of worth Rs 4,050. The smartphone is expected to be available on both Amazon India and Flipkart.

Vivo V11 Pro rumored specifications,

According to rumors, the Vivo V11 Pro is expected to flaunt a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display, along with a Waterdrop notch on the top. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, clubbed with 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage, and support for up to 256GB microSD card.

The smartphone is expected to sport a dual rear camera with the combination of 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel at the back along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera backed by Artificial Intelligence.

The Vivo V11 Pro is said to be fueled by a 3,400mAh battery and supports dual-engine fast charging. It is said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 out-of-the-box.