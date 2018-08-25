Vivo V11 Pro teasers confirm AI dual rear cameras, FullView display and more

Vivo is highly anticipated to come up with two new smartphones - X23 and V11 Pro. The company is all set to host an event in India on September 6 and is expected to launch at least one of these smartphones in the country. The company has also sent out media invites for the launch event. Now, there appears to be official confirmation on some of the features of the V11 Pro, thanks to the official teasers.

Vivo India has taken to its official Twitter handle to tease a set of features of the Vivo V11 Pro. The latest set of teasers show that the smartphone might arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor, an AI-powered dual rear camera and a FullView display. We have already seen teasers on Amazon and Flipkart hinting at the features of this device.

AI dual rear camera

In one of the teasers on Twitter, Vivo has teased that the V11 Pro will flaunt an AI Dual Rear Camera. As the name indicates, the dual-camera module at the rear will have AI capabilities. The tweet comes along with a camera sample showing the low-light performance of the smartphone. It also reveals that the camera comes with dual pixel technology for enhanced performance even when the ambient lighting is low.

Existing rumors suggest that the smartphone might arrive with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it could have a 25MP selfie camera.

FullView display and in-display sensor

One of the earlier teasers from the company confirmed the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo X23 is said to use the fourth-generation in-display fingerprint technology for a better and faster performance. We can expect the same to be used by the V11 Pro as well. A different teaser showed the gorgeous Halo FullView display. It is claimed to "add magic to everything you view".

Waterdrop notch

Lately, Oppo came up with an innovation called waterdrop design that features a small notch on top of the display to house the selfie camera alone. The Oppo F9 Pro was launched with such a design and now it looks like the V11 Pro will also embrace this design that is catching up with the trend.

For now, we have no other information regarding the Vivo V11 Pro. We can expect more details to surface online in the coming days as the launch is nearing.