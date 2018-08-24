Amazon and Flipkart tease Vivo V11 Pro ahead of September launch

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is going to launch a new smartphone for the Indian market on September 6, 2018. The company has been teasing the new smartphone for quite some time now, and Vivo has reportedly sent out media invites for an event which will be held on September 6.

Vivo had confirmed earlier this week that the new device which will be introduced by the company is Vivo V11 Pro. However, there is not much information provided by the company on the same. Now, the latest platform which has started teasing the new device is Amazon and Flipkart. The e-commerce giants are teasing the smartphone on their website. With the teasers, the rumors related to the new offering from Vivo are confirmed and as per the teaser, the new Vivo smartphone will ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo had already introduced the in-display fingerprint scanner with its previous offering the Vivo X21.

Let's have a quick look at what the next Vivo device might offer in terms of features and specifications:

If the rumors are to be believed then, the Vivo V11 Pro will sport a 6.41-inch FHD+ display which will have an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display might also feature a teardrop notch in order to maximize the display area.

The imaging aspects of the Vivo V11 Pro might include a dual-rear camera setup which will have a 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor. The major highlight of the Vivo V11 Pro apart from the in-display fingerprint scanner is said to be the 25MP front camera. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

The V11 Pro is expected to be shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will feature Vivo's proprietary Funtouch UI on top of it. The device is said to backed by a Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM. The V11 Pro might come with 128GB of internal storage which will further be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device is expected to be backed by a 3400 mAh battery and will come with a Dual-Engine Quick charge for fast-charging.

The latest Vivo smartphone might come with a price tag of Rs 32,990 and as mentioned earlier the smartphone will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart. At this price range, the device will have to compete with OnePlus 6 and Asus ZenFone 5Z. It will be interesting to see how well the device holds up against its rival.

Image Source