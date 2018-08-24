Samsung Galaxy A8 Star launch teased in India: Expected to cost around Rs 30,000

Related Articles
Samsung has started to tease a new smartphone launch in India, which is expected to cost around Rs 30,000 price mark. Looking at the teaser images on Amazon, it looks like the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star or the Galaxy A8 Star in India to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5z, or the newly launched Xiaomi Poco F1.
The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star was originally launched in China, which can also be called as a mini Samsung Galaxy S9, as the smartphone has a premium design with top of the line specifications.
Design
The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star has a premium design with an all-glass build along with metallic mid-frame. The smartphone has a premium design but does not look similar to the S series or the Note series smartphone from Samsung.
Camera
The device has a dual camera setup with a 24 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP secondary sensor with a f/1.7 aperture on both lenses. These cameras do offer a premium features like 4K video recording capability with and other modern features like bokeh effect, slow-motion video recording and more. On the front, the smartphone once again uses a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture which can record native 1080p videos at 30fps.
Processor
The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star or the A8 Star is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 512 GB. The smartphone has a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery which also supports fast charging via USB type C port.
Display
The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star also has a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on top to offer added protection. The display has a narrow bezel and offers high contrast ratio with FHD resolution.
Conclusion
The Samsung Galaxy A9 Star is expected to launch in India by the end of August and is expected to cost Rs 34,999. The device does seem like a great offering, except for the processor. As we already have smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and costs less than Rs 30,000.