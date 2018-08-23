Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) and ZenFone 5Z up for grabs at discounted prices on Flipkart

Flipkart is back with its Superr Sale and this time the company is offering Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Asus ZenFone 5Z with a hefty discount. So this is the best time to purchase the smartphone if you were considering any of phones to buy. Don't worry we will help with the deal and let you how to purchase the smartphone as lowest possible price.

Flipkart Superr Sale offer and discounts

As part of Flipkart's 'Super Sale', you can avail Rs 500 discount on of ZenFone Max Pro (M1) for both the variants with 3GB RAM and 32 storage and 4GB RAM and 64 storage.

Buyer can avail an instant cashback of 10% if you make their transaction with HDFC debit or credit card and also on EMI options. That's not all, users can avail up to ₹10,000 off on exchange of their old smartphone.

For the ZenFone 5Z, fans can bag an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange and additionally, Rs 2,000 off on select bank cards. After all the discounts the price of the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will be Rs 10,999 for the base variant and Rs 12,999 for the high-end variant.

The ZenFone 5Z is avaialble in three variant, 6GB RAM 64GB storage, 6GB RAM 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB stoage. The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 32,999, Rs 36,999 respectively.

The Flipkart 'Superr Sale' will kick start from August 25 2018, however, Flipkart Plus Members will be able to avail the discount early starting at 9:00 PM on August 24, 2018.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display carrying an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. It has been launched in three variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM.