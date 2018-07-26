Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM sale debuts today at 12PM: Top features to know

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The device is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and the sale will begin at 12 PM. This is the top-end variant of the smartphone priced at Rs. 14,999. The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants already available in the market are priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively.

As a part of the launch offers, Flipkart is providing a Buyback Guarantee as well. The retailer guarantees to give the best exchange discount of Rs. 6,500 for users of the device upgrading to a new smartphone. This Buyback Guarantee is priced at Rs. 149. Also, there is a Complete Mobile Protection for 1 year at Rs. 299.

The USP of this smartphone from Asus is the presence of a capacious 5000mAh battery. Besides this aspect, there are other interesting features as well. Take a look at the top features of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 from here.

Capacious 5000mAh battery

This is one of the key highlights of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1. The device arrives with a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging. With this capacious battery, it can definitely last over a day even under intense usage.

Stock Android

Asus has ditched its custom Zen UI with the Zenfone Max Pro M1. This smartphone runs stock Android OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Eventually, the device will get swift OS updates without any delay.

Dual camera

This Asus smartphone comes fitted with a dual-camera setup at its rear with the two lenses positioned vertically. This camera unit comprises a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It comes with LED flash and 4K video recording capabilities. As it is a dual-camera setup, it can capture portrait mode photos with background blur. There is a 16MP selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash on the smartphone.

Face Unlock

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (first impressions) comes with Face Unlock feature for security in addition to the fingerprint sensor. The Face Unlock feature is swift in registering the face and unlocking the device. During our usage, we did not experience any delay while unlocking the smartphone using facial recognition.

Max Box

The retail box of the smartphone comes with an audio accessory called Max Box. For an immersive audio experience, Asus is also offering this accessory. You can just mount the smartphone on the Max Box and enjoy a better audio output.