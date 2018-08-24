Vivo X23 to use Snapdragon 670 SoC, hints benchmark listing

Lately, we have been coming across reports suggesting that two Vivo smartphones are nearing their launch - the X23 and V11 Pro. Though there is no confirmation on the features and availability of these phones, it looks like these will be unveiled in the coming days. We have already come across teasers hinting at a September 6 launch event and can expect at least one of these to be launched in India at the event.

It looks like the chipset will be a major aspect that makes them different as both these smartphones appear to flaunt similar looks. Now, the Vivo X23 has been spotted in the Mater Lu benchmark database some specifications, claims a Chinese publication via Gizchina.

Vivo X23 key specs revealed

As seen in the screenshot of the benchmark database, the Vivo X23 is believed to arrive with a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Though there is no image leak from this source, it looks like there will be a notch on top of the display. It is likely that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will flaunt a glass back in three gorgeous colors such as phantom purple, phantom red and magic night blue.

On the hardware front, it reveals that the X23 will make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 6GB and 128GB storage space. However, we have come across rumors regarding an 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone. The Snapdragon 670 SoC is built on the 10nm process technology with the same Kryo 360 architecture as the recently launched Snapdragon 710. The processor comprises two large 2GHz cores and six small 1.7GHz cores. It is touted to render 15% increased performance than the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Other rumored features of the Vivo X23 include an ultra-wide-angle lens to capture a large area of the background despite a short range. Also, the smartphone is likely to use the fourth-generation photoelectric screen fingerprint sensor that is touted to be faster in unlocking the device. Previous reports have hinted that the smartphone could arrive with 3D face unlock for increased security.

Though the benchmark listing reveals the key details, we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation.