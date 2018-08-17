Vivo X23 live images surfaced on web reveals a tiny notch display

Smartphone maker Vivo is gearing up to unveil its upcoming smartphone Vivo X23 next week on August 20. The release date of the smartphone was revealed by the voice assistant Jovi on the Vivo Nex. It has been reported that the image of the X23 surfaced on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The image shows a tiny notch on the phone display.

The leaked render reveals a similar display like Oppo has recently released on its F9. It comes with a tiny notch on the display which only houses camera sensor. Oppo calls it, the water drop design, a similar notch was also seen on Oppo R17 Pro. Apart from the notch, the phone seems to have thin bezels on the chin. The fingerprint scanner is not seen on the front panel of the display. This means either the scanner will be on the rear back, or the company will include the in-display sensor in this phone.

Earlier it has been reported that the upcoming Vivo flagship will arrive with a 10GB RAM. It is hinted that the X23 will be launched in two models with Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 processors.

There are speculations that this smartphone might arrive with 10GB RAM in the form of 4GB and 6GB RAM modules through dual channel technology.

Given that its predecessor - the Vivo X21 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, this one is also expected to arrive with the same. We can get to know more details in the coming days as the launch is slated for August 20.

Let's see what we are going to get with the upcoming Vivo flagship. It's better to take all these information with the pinch of salt, as all these are based out of rumors and speculation. For more information, we should have to wait for the X23 to go official.