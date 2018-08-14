Vivo X23 with 10GB RAM to be announced on August 20, hints Jovi voice assistant

Since 2017, Android flagship smartphones are making use of 8GB RAM. This year, all the Android biggies have come with such huge chunks of memory thereby setting a trend. Eventually, the next big thing in terms of memory will be 10GB RAM. And, it looks like we will soon see smartphones with this spec.

Previously, we have seen reports that Vivo is in plans to come up with the Xplay 7 featuring 10GB RAM and 512GB of storage space. While this device did not see the light of the day, it looks there is another smartphone with this aspect in the making.

Vivo 10GB RAM smartphone

Earlier reports hinted that an upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone with 10GB RAM is all set to be launched in August. Undoubtedly, his huge memory will make the device a hardware maverick. However, the other aspects of the alleged Vivo smartphone were not clear. The latest information that has emerged online suggests that the smartphone could be the Vivo X23.

Vivo X23 August 20 launch

According to a Weibo post shared by an infamous Chinese blogger, the Vivo X23 is all set to be unveiled on August 20. The blogger has shared screenshots of a conversation with Jovi voice assistant on the latest flagship device - Vivo NEX. The screenshot reveals that the X23 could be the next flagship from the company pegged for August 20 launch.

The tipster has asked two questions to Jovi. The first one is about the new Vivo products to which the voice assistant has replied Vivo X23. The next one is the release date of the X23 and Jovi has answered as August 20.

What to expect

For now, the details regarding the upcoming Vivo smartphone remain unknown. The device might arrive with a waterdrop notch display as the Oppo R17 that is nearing its launch date. In addition to the launch date, a leaked image shared by another reliable tipster shows two Vivo X23 smartphones stacked on top of each other. It is hinted that the X23 will be launched in two models with Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 processors.

There are speculations that this smartphone might arrive with 10GB RAM in the form of 4GB and 6GB RAM modules through dual channel technology. Given that its predecessor - the Vivo X21 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, this one is also expected to arrive with the same. We can get to know more details in the coming days as the launch is slated for August 20.