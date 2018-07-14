Vivo flagship smartphone with 10GB RAM to be unveiled in August

Android smartphones are coming up with increased RAM and storage space over time. Gone are the days when 1GB RAM in smartphones was a great spec. Last year, with the launch of the Asus ZenFone AR, the trend of 8GB RAM in smartphones kicked in and we have seen several flagship models coming up with this feature.

Now, it looks like the trend will fade away soon as there are speculations regarding a smartphone with a whopping 10GB RAM. There are Chinese tipsters who have taken to Weibo to reveal that the first smartphones with this large chunk of RAM will be announced later this year.

A few months back, some rumors speculated that Vivo would come up with a flagship smartphone allegedly dubbed Xplay 7 featuring 10GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Though the same didn't happen till date, a recent Weibo post hints that it is indeed going to be Vivo to release the first 10GB RAM smartphone this year.

Vivo flagship smartphone with 10GB RAM

According to the post on the Chinese micro-blogging platform, the company is working on an upcoming flagship smartphone to be equipped with 10GB RAM. What's interesting is that this flagship could be launch sometime in August. Undoubtedly, such a large chunk of RAM will make it a hardware maverick.

It is believed that this device could arrive with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is strange as the flagship devices including the company's NEX S use a Snapdragon 845 SoC. For now, the other specifications of this smartphone in question remain unknown. Moreover, we should mention that there is no authenticity on this speculation regarding a 10GB RAM phone in the making.

Vivo is up for innovations?

If this report turns out to be true, Vivo will be the first brand to launch a 10GB RAM smartphone. Notably, the company has been coming up with a slew of innovations lately. Earlier this year, Vivo came up with the first smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Now there are a few such smartphones from the company and one of them, the Vivo X21 has been launched in India for Rs. 35,990.

The next innovation came in the form of a pop-up selfie camera seen on the Vivo NEX S and NEX A flagship devices. The NEX S is all set to be launched in India on July 19 and is likely to be priced at Rs. 48,990.