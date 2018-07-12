Vivo NEX will launch on the 19th of July with a price tag of Rs 48,990

Oppo has officially launched the Oppo Find X in India on the 12th of July 2018, which is the first smartphone to launch in India with a popup camera and now, Vivo is all set for the launch of the Vivo NEX, the world's first smartphone with a popup camera in India. A leaked document (mostly with source code) confirms that the Vivo NEX will launch in India for less than the price of the Oppo Find X, which will also make the Vivo NEX, the most affordable smartphone with a popup camera in India.

According to the leak, the Vivo NEX is expected to cost Rs 48,990, which is almost Rs 11,000 less than the price of the Oppo Find X. Vivo does have an advantage over the Oppo Find X, as the Vivo NEX comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Oppo Find X does not have a fingerprint sensor at all.

The leak also mentions that the Vivo NEX smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon and the pre-order for the same will start from the 19th of July and the company will be launching the smartphone on the same day.

This is one of the best leaks that we have seen on any smartphone, as the leak does include the offers associated with the Vivo NEX smartphone.

Launch offers for the Vivo NEX smartphone

Additional exchange offer of Rs 5,000 on the selected smartphone

Promised cashback for HDFC Debit and Credit card users (exact cashback amount is not mentioned)

Free mobile damage insurance

No cost EMI up to 12 months

Free 4G data from Reliance Jio

Vivo NEX specifications

The Vivo NEX has a 6.59-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080px. Under the hood, the device is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo NEX has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front (popup) there is an 8 MP sensor which supports face unlock.

The smartphone also has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots along with a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (22W). Finally, the smartphone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with the custom Funtouch OS skin on the top of the smartphone.

