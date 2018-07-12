Oppo Find X India launch highlights: Priced at Rs. 59,990, sale debuts August 3

Oppo Find X has been launched in India. It is touted to be the most innovative smartphone ever. The Oppo flagship has been launched in India with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. It is priced at Rs. 59,990 and the sale debuts on August 3 in the country. The pre-orders will debut on July 25 via Flipkart and retail stores.

Interestingly, it was announced that the Find X Lamborghini Edition will be launched soon in India. The device comes with a unique design with the massive screen space and a sliding camera mechanism. Check out the top features of the Find X from here.

Oppo Find X specifications

The Find X is fitted with a 6.4-inch OLED display carrying a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone gets the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM.

In addition to the Panaromic Arc Design, the device flaunts a sliding camera mechanism called Stealth 3D camera and it is touted that the camera can open up in just 0.15 second as soon as the camera app is open. The device bestows a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 and f/2.2 aperture respectively. It comes with AI capabilities too. There is a 25MP selfie camera also with AI beautification and 3D emojis similar to Animoji of iPhone X.

It comes with 3D Structured Light Technology for facial recognition. The feature is called O-Face Recognition. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1. It is fueled by a 3730mAh battery along with Super VOOC fast charging. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Find X live updates

13:52:01: The device is priced at Rs. 59,990. The sale will debut on August 3.

13:49:09: The Find X Lamborghini Edition will be launched soon in India.

13:44:23: Will Yang, Oppo Brand Director is on stage now. Followed by him, Hrishikesh Thite from Flipkart talks about the partnership with Oppo. The pre-orders will begin on July 25 and there will be Rs. 2,000 discount on buying the Find X from Flipkart.

13:26:47: Rajiv Makhni is on stage to talk about the Oppo Find X. He highlights the features and answers questions asked by people on social media.

13:22:25: Now, Sachin Kalantri from Qualcomm is on stage to detail about their collaboration with Oppo. He talks about the AI performance of Qualcomm chipsets and the security as the same is conducted on the device instead of the cloud.

13:21:59: The Find X has 8GB RAM and an ample 256GB of storage space.

13:20:09: The ColorOS supports Android P beta and the Find X will definitely receive it in the near future. The audio output is better with the DSP module, Voice unlock and NSP noise reduction of the ColorOS. The AI algorithm will preload the predictive apps that you might use. The accuracy of preloading apps is 87% as of now. It will be improved with the usage.

13:17:26: There are features such as Hide apps, Optimized security keyboard, Vault, and other interesting features. The Super VOOC charging gives 2 hours of usage time in just 5 minutes of charging. The technology is safe enough that you can use it to play games even when the device is charging.

13:15:32: The cameras at the rear make sure that you are able to click the perfect photos with AI capabilities be it day or night. The AI scene detection can automatically adjust the colors to give a glorified camera output.

13:12:02: The Stealth 3D camera is another major highlight. It leaves no holes in the front panel except for a small opening is meant for the sound output. The fully hidden imaging system comprises a 3D Structured Light Facial Recognition feature for the first time on Android smartphones. It renders a good performance even in dark environments. Notably, the failure rate of this facial recognition technology is 1 in a million times.

13:10:42: The 6.4-inch display and 93.8% screen-to-body ratio is quite impressive. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the sides adds to the glory.

13:02:20: The event has started and Rishabh Shrivastava, Product Manager at Oppo is on stage.