ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oppo Find X top features: Sliding camera, 3D Face Unlock, AI capabilities and more

These are the highlighted features of Oppo Find X.

By:

Related Articles

    Oppo Find X was unveiled on June 19 at an event in Paris and is all set to be launched in India today an event at 12:30 PM. The company also unveiled a special Find X Lamborghini Edition along with the vanilla variant of the smartphone. The Find X is touted to be a futuristic flagship smartphone with an attractive design and a new set of features.

    Oppo Find X top features: Sliding camera, 3D Face Unlock and more

    While the Vivo NEX flagship lineup has a pop-up selfie camera, this one comes with a sliding mechanism. When the other Chinese brands are mimicking Apple by incorporating the notch on top of the screen, the Find X ditches the notch and a fingerprint sensor. Let's take a look at the top features of the smartphone that is all set to be launched in the country in the high-end market segment and is expected to be priced over Rs. 50,000.

    Stealth 3D camera system

    The device comes with a sliding design and the front and rear cameras will slide out once the camera app is opened. The slider mechanism has helped the smartphone achieve the truly bezel-less design. It is touted that the motorized mechanism can open or close in just half a second. This is termed by the company as the Stealth 3D camera system.

    93.8% screen-to-body ratio

    The Oppo Find X bestows a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone has a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%, which is impressive.

     

    3D Face Unlock

    The Find X does not have a fingerprint sensor (neither physical nor in-display fingerprint sensor). Instead, there is a set of sensors and these are the dot projector, a flood illuminator, and an infrared camera. However, the 3D Face Unlock feature isn't similar to the hardware-level technology used by the iPhone X.

    Global LTE bands

    Oppo's new strategy is to focus on the global markets. Eventually, the Find X supports the global LTE bands. This makes the device compatible with the connectivity standards in all markets including India.

     

    AI features

    There is a dual-camera module at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has AI capabilities such as portrait mode and screen recognition. Also, there is support to add AR stickers to the photos. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with AI beautification and 3D emojis called Omoji as in the iPhone X.

    Super VOOC charging

    The Find X employs a 3730mAh battery with Super VOOC charging technology. It is touted that this new fast charging technology can charge the device from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes.

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue