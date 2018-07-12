Oppo Find X top features: Sliding camera, 3D Face Unlock, AI capabilities and more

Stealth 3D camera system

The device comes with a sliding design and the front and rear cameras will slide out once the camera app is opened. The slider mechanism has helped the smartphone achieve the truly bezel-less design. It is touted that the motorized mechanism can open or close in just half a second. This is termed by the company as the Stealth 3D camera system.

93.8% screen-to-body ratio

The Oppo Find X bestows a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone has a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.8%, which is impressive.

3D Face Unlock

The Find X does not have a fingerprint sensor (neither physical nor in-display fingerprint sensor). Instead, there is a set of sensors and these are the dot projector, a flood illuminator, and an infrared camera. However, the 3D Face Unlock feature isn't similar to the hardware-level technology used by the iPhone X.

Global LTE bands

Oppo's new strategy is to focus on the global markets. Eventually, the Find X supports the global LTE bands. This makes the device compatible with the connectivity standards in all markets including India.

AI features

There is a dual-camera module at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has AI capabilities such as portrait mode and screen recognition. Also, there is support to add AR stickers to the photos. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with AI beautification and 3D emojis called Omoji as in the iPhone X.

Super VOOC charging

The Find X employs a 3730mAh battery with Super VOOC charging technology. It is touted that this new fast charging technology can charge the device from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes.