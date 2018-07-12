Oppo Find X India Launch: Watch live streaming here

Oppo is all set to launch it's Find X in India today, at an event in New Delhi. Just to recall, the flagship was globally unveiled at a Paris event last month. The smartphone comes with a motorised slider mechanism that houses both the front and the rear cameras on it. The reason behind the camera slider was to minimise bezels on the display. The launch event will be live streamed from 12:30 pm IST, and you can catch the live stream here.

Oppo Find X specifications

The Oppo Find X comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the device makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has AI capabilities such as portrait mode and screen recognition. On the front, the smartphone houses a 25MP sensor with AI beautification and 3D emojis like the one available on iPhone X.

The Find X is powered by a 3730mAh battery with Super VOOC charging technology. The company claims that this new fast-charging technology can charge the device from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes.

Oppo Find X price

The Oppo Find X price was set at EUR 999 (approx Rs. 79,000), with availability in August. We will get to know about the India price today.