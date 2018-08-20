Vivo X23 spotted in Chinese TV show; reveals AI ultra wide-angle photography feature

Vivo X23 seems to be in the headlines for quite a time now, a couple of days back we have told you the how the smartphone's leaked images surfaced on the web. The leak renders revealed a tiny notch and the design of the phone. Now again the smartphone has appeared, and this time the phone is spotted on a Chinese television program called 'Happy Camp'.

The TV show publisher has used the smartphone to take multiple photos of the guests so that they can show the larger screen of the device. Earlier, Vivo's virtual assistant, Jovi, recently revealed a few details about the launch date of the device. But, it doesn't confirm that the phone is X23. Then after the phone was spotted on a video that claims a few more bits about the smartphone.

The TV show anchor uses the smartphone to take a group photo of the guests. The name of the smartphone is confirmed by name appeared on the bottom right of the screenshot that mentions the device is the Vivo X23.

The video footage clearly shows that the phone will come with a stunning near bezel-less screen. Moreover, it doesn't even have a standard notch, the V23 follows the water drop notch design. The new Oppo F9 and R17 also spotted using the same notch design on their smartphone. Even Vivo's yet to be announced Vivo V11 also sports the very same design.

Apart from the notch, the phone seems to have thin bezels on the chin. The fingerprint scanner is not seen on the front panel of the display. This means either the scanner will be on the rear back, or the company will include the in-display sensor in this phone.

Earlier it has been reported that the upcoming Vivo flagship will arrive with a 10GB RAM. It is hinted that the X23 will be launched in two models with Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 processors.

There are speculations that this smartphone might arrive with 10GB RAM in the form of 4GB and 6GB RAM modules through dual channel technology.