Vivo X23 Waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 670 SoC and more spotted on official site

After the launch of innovative devices such as the NEX series smartphones and X21, the company is hitting the headlines for the upcoming device - Vivo X23. Last week, the company's Jovi voice assistant tipped that the device could be launched on August 20. Now, it looks like the device is official.

We say so as the Vivo X23 has been spotted on the official Vivo website in China. The official listing (Via: 91mobiles) reveals some of its features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Waterdrop display as seen on the Oppo F9 and Oppo R17 smartphones. Also, there appears to be 3D Face Unlock feature in the latest Vivo smartphone.

Vivo X23 specifications

Going by the listing on the official Vivo website, the X23, which is a successor to the Vivo X21 launched earlier this year has interesting specs. The device sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. The screen has a tiny notch on top of it to house the selfie camera. Also, the device has an interesting screen-to-body ratio of 91.2%.

Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped by Funtouch OS 4.0 out of the box.

For imaging, the smartphone from Vivo bestows a dual-camera module at its rear accompanied by AI capabilities and LED flash. However, there is no word regarding the sensor details for now. We recently saw a report tipping that the device will have ultra wide-angle photography capabilities. Up front, the selfie camera is said to support 3D Face Unlock for better security.

At this moment, there is no word regarding the other aspects of the Vivo X23. We are yet to get confirmation regarding the storage space, battery capacity, pricing and release date information. It looks like the device is already up for pre-booking in China via its official website.

Does it have 10GB RAM?

Previous rumors and leaks hinted that the Vivo X23 could arrive with 10GB RAM operating under its hood. If the X23 happens to feature 10GB RAM, then it is clear that this smartphone could be the first one to arrive with such a massive memory capacity, which will pave way for superior multitasking and smooth performance. However, the official website shows only 8GB RAM and we cannot expect the X23 to enjoy these credits.