Vivo V9 vs Other 6GB RAM Smartphones

Vivo V9 is the company's first smartphone with the notch shaped display. Priced at Rs. 22,990 (4GB RAM), Vivo V9 was the company's first flagship smartphone for the year 2018, which has not been replaced by Vivo X21.

Vivo V9 also sports a high-end front-facing camera to please selfie enthusiasts. The smartphone also features a dual-lens rear camera setup and runs the latest Google's software- Android 8.1 Oreo.

Originally launched with 4GB RAM, the smartphone today is also available in 6GB RAM variant with a price tag of Rs. 24,990. Here's a look at Vivo V9 6GB RAM variant vs other smartphones that also boast 6GB RAM.

Honor 10 Best Price of Honor 10

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Nokia 8 Sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery Huawei P20 Pro Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera

24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto X4 Best Price of Motorola Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front cameraand secondary 8MP camera

4G VoLTE,

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Honor V10 (View 10) Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM

64GB /128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Oppo F5 Best Price of Oppo F5

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Honor 8 Pro Best Price of Honor 8 Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Best Price of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging