Vivo V9 vs Other 6GB RAM Smartphones

Related Articles
- Vivo introduces new V9 variant with SD 660, 6GB RAM and more
- Vivo X21 Vs Vivo V9: The sibling's rivalry
- Vivo Y83 running on the Helio P22 SoC officially launched
- Vivo X21i specifications and design leaked online
- Oppo F7 price will be Rs 1000 on Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2018
- Vivo V9 Youth complete specs leak: Display notch, dual-cameras and more
Vivo V9 is the company's first smartphone with the notch shaped display. Priced at Rs. 22,990 (4GB RAM), Vivo V9 was the company's first flagship smartphone for the year 2018, which has not been replaced by Vivo X21.
SEE ALSO: Social Media Day: Best smartphones Under Rs 5,000 for Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Plus and more
Vivo V9 also sports a high-end front-facing camera to please selfie enthusiasts. The smartphone also features a dual-lens rear camera setup and runs the latest Google's software- Android 8.1 Oreo.
SEE ALSO: Weekend offers on new smartphones: Honor 7C, Nokia 6.1, Galaxy J8, iPhone X and more
Originally launched with 4GB RAM, the smartphone today is also available in 6GB RAM variant with a price tag of Rs. 24,990. Here's a look at Vivo V9 6GB RAM variant vs other smartphones that also boast 6GB RAM.
Honor 10
Best Price of Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Vivo X21
Best Price of Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3500 MAh Battery
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto X4
Best Price of Motorola Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front cameraand secondary 8MP camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Honor V10 (View 10)
Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM
- 64GB /128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Oppo F5
Best Price of Oppo F5
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Honor 8 Pro
Best Price of Honor 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging