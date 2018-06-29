ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Weekend offers on new smartphones: Honor 7C, Nokia 6.1, Galaxy J8, iPhone X and more

By:

Related Articles

    Indian smartphone market is growing with a steady pace. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, etc. are giving a definite push to smartphone's sales by providing exciting discounts, cashback offers and easy EMI plans.

    Weekend offers on new smartphones: Honor 7C, Nokia 6.1 and more

    SEE ALSO: Amazon Samsung Days sale June 28 to 30: Offers on Galaxy J8, A6 Plus, Note8 and more

    Every month we come across huge deals and offers on popular smartphones that every smartphone enthusiasts want to own. The ongoing week is no different. Top e-commerce portals in India have come with weekend offers on smartphones like iPhone X, Galaxy J8, Nokia 6.1 and more.

    SEE ALSO: Flipkart Exchange offers on iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more

    Here we present you a list of all the smartphones that are up for grabs on exciting discounts and offers. Let's have a look.

    5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 (2018) 64 GB Black

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    9% off on Nokia 6.1 (2018) 4GB + 64GB (Blue Gold)

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    15% off on Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

    6% off on Apple iPhone X

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key specs

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    30% off on Samsung Galaxy S8

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    19% off on Sony Xperia XA1 Dual 32 GB (Black)

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
    • 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 23MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX300 Exmos RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, Hybrid AF, SteadyShot
    • 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dimensions: 145 x 67 x 8mm; Weight: 143g
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n , Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
    • 2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Pump Express Plus
    • 2.0 fast charging

    26% off on LG V30 PLUS

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

    26% off on Honor 8 Lite

    Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL
    Key specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-core Kirin 655 with 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    23% off on Honor 7C

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    12% off on Motorola Moto G6

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue