Weekend offers on new smartphones: Honor 7C, Nokia 6.1, Galaxy J8, iPhone X and more

Indian smartphone market is growing with a steady pace. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, etc. are giving a definite push to smartphone's sales by providing exciting discounts, cashback offers and easy EMI plans.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Samsung Days sale June 28 to 30: Offers on Galaxy J8, A6 Plus, Note8 and more

Every month we come across huge deals and offers on popular smartphones that every smartphone enthusiasts want to own. The ongoing week is no different. Top e-commerce portals in India have come with weekend offers on smartphones like iPhone X, Galaxy J8, Nokia 6.1 and more.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Exchange offers on iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more

Here we present you a list of all the smartphones that are up for grabs on exciting discounts and offers. Let's have a look.

5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 (2018) 64 GB Black Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 9% off on Nokia 6.1 (2018) 4GB + 64GB (Blue Gold) Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging 15% off on Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging 6% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 30% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery 7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 19% off on Sony Xperia XA1 Dual 32 GB (Black) Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX300 Exmos RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, Hybrid AF, SteadyShot

8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dimensions: 145 x 67 x 8mm; Weight: 143g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n , Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Pump Express Plus

2.0 fast charging 26% off on LG V30 PLUS Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging 26% off on Honor 8 Lite Buy This offer on PAYTM MALL

Key specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 with 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 23% off on Honor 7C Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 12% off on Motorola Moto G6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging