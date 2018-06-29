Weekend offers on new smartphones: Honor 7C, Nokia 6.1, Galaxy J8, iPhone X and more

Related Articles
Indian smartphone market is growing with a steady pace. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, etc. are giving a definite push to smartphone's sales by providing exciting discounts, cashback offers and easy EMI plans.
Every month we come across huge deals and offers on popular smartphones that every smartphone enthusiasts want to own. The ongoing week is no different. Top e-commerce portals in India have come with weekend offers on smartphones like iPhone X, Galaxy J8, Nokia 6.1 and more.
Here we present you a list of all the smartphones that are up for grabs on exciting discounts and offers. Let's have a look.
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 (2018) 64 GB Black
Key specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
9% off on Nokia 6.1 (2018) 4GB + 64GB (Blue Gold)
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
15% off on Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
6% off on Apple iPhone X
Key specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
30% off on Samsung Galaxy S8
Key specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Key specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
19% off on Sony Xperia XA1 Dual 32 GB (Black)
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX300 Exmos RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, Hybrid AF, SteadyShot
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dimensions: 145 x 67 x 8mm; Weight: 143g
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n , Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
- 2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Pump Express Plus
- 2.0 fast charging
26% off on LG V30 PLUS
Key specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
26% off on Honor 8 Lite
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 with 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
23% off on Honor 7C
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
12% off on Motorola Moto G6
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging