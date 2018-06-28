Flipkart Exchange offers on iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more

Flipkart is one of the most used e-commerce platforms which is available in India. The platform offers a wide range of products ranging from consumer electronics to Home Decor products and even clothing and accessories.

To retain its user base and to add some more to the platform the company often holds various sales and discounts for the items available on its platform.

This time the company has come up with exchange offers on Apple devices including iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more. Interested users can visit Flipkart and exchange their old devices with the aforementioned Apple products.

So, let's get on to the list and see what all exchange offers does the company has in store for the users.

3% off on iPhone X Offers : No Cost EMIs from ₹9,556/month. Other EMIs from ₹2,857/month

Get upto ₹20,000 off on exchange

Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models*

Special PriceGet extra ₹3001 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 3% off on iPhone 8 Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹8,223/month. Other EMIs from ₹2,458/month

Get upto ₹20,000 off on exchange

Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models

Special PriceGet extra ₹3001 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant Apple iPhone 8 Plus Offers: No Cost EMIs from Rs 8,334/month. Other EMIs from ₹2,492/month

Get upto Rs 20,000 off on exchange

Buy with Exchange

Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models*

Special PriceGet extra Rs 2561 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery 2% off on Apple iPhone 7 Offers:

No Cost EMIs from Rs 5,334/month. Other EMIs from Rs 1,595/month.

Get upto Rs 19,000 off on exchange.

Get Extra Rs.4000 off over regular exchange value on select models*

Special PriceGet extra Rs 1001 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus Offers:

EMIs from ₹1,944/month.

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount* with SBI Credit CardsT&C

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery 12% off off on Apple iPhone 6s Offers: No Cost EMIs from Rs 3,889/month. Other EMIs from Rs 1,163/month

View Plans

Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange

Buy with Exchange

Get Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value on select models*

Special PriceGet extra ₹5001 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 6s Plus Offers:

No Cost EMIs from ₹4,222/month. Other EMIs from ₹1,263/month

Get upto ₹18,000 off on exchange

Get Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value on select models*

Special PriceGet extra ₹11001 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera with auto focus, 4K video recording, flash and 5MP front facing camera

iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2750mAH lithium-ion battery