Flipkart Exchange offers on iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more

Related Articles
- Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale: Get off on Accessories, Camera, Laptops and more from July 24 to 26
- Myntra launches its first Fitness Tracker, the Blink Go in India for Rs 1697
- Google Pixel 2 now available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Super Value Week
- Xiaomi led online platforms with a share of 57 % in Q1 2018: Counterpoint
- Best drones to buy under Rs 10k with HD camera in India
- Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Discounts offers on Galaxy S8, Galaxy J7 Duo, J7 Prime 2 and more
Flipkart is one of the most used e-commerce platforms which is available in India. The platform offers a wide range of products ranging from consumer electronics to Home Decor products and even clothing and accessories.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with Portrait mode camera feature to buy in India
To retain its user base and to add some more to the platform the company often holds various sales and discounts for the items available on its platform.
This time the company has come up with exchange offers on Apple devices including iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more. Interested users can visit Flipkart and exchange their old devices with the aforementioned Apple products.
SEE ALSO: Best Qualcomm Snapdragon smartphones to buy under Rs. 12,000 in India
So, let's get on to the list and see what all exchange offers does the company has in store for the users.
3% off on iPhone X
- No Cost EMIs from ₹9,556/month. Other EMIs from ₹2,857/month
- Get upto ₹20,000 off on exchange
- Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models*
- Special PriceGet extra ₹3001 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
3% off on iPhone 8
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹8,223/month. Other EMIs from ₹2,458/month
- Get upto ₹20,000 off on exchange
- Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models
- Special PriceGet extra ₹3001 off (price inclusive of discount)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from Rs 8,334/month. Other EMIs from ₹2,492/month
- Get upto Rs 20,000 off on exchange
- Buy with Exchange
- Get Extra Rs.5000 off over regular exchange value on select models*
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 2561 off (price inclusive of discount)
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
2% off on Apple iPhone 7
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from Rs 5,334/month. Other EMIs from Rs 1,595/month.
- Get upto Rs 19,000 off on exchange.
- Get Extra Rs.4000 off over regular exchange value on select models*
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 1001 off (price inclusive of discount)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Offers:
- EMIs from ₹1,944/month.
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount* with SBI Credit CardsT&C
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on Visa Cards for First 3 Online Payments.
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
12% off off on Apple iPhone 6s
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from Rs 3,889/month. Other EMIs from Rs 1,163/month
- View Plans
- Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange
- Buy with Exchange
- Get Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value on select models*
- Special PriceGet extra ₹5001 off (price inclusive of discount)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Offers:
- No Cost EMIs from ₹4,222/month. Other EMIs from ₹1,263/month
- Get upto ₹18,000 off on exchange
- Get Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value on select models*
- Special PriceGet extra ₹11001 off (price inclusive of discount)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera with auto focus, 4K video recording, flash and 5MP front facing camera
- iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2750mAH lithium-ion battery