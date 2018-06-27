Best smartphones with Portrait mode camera feature to buy in India

Everyone loves to click pictures and share them on social media platforms. But as we know a picture that goes on these platform should be the best among the 'n' number of pictures clicked.

Well, to make this task easy OEMs have started placing dual camera on their smartphones. Poor-quality photos shouldn't be a big issue anymore, all thanks to the Portrait Mode on smartphone cameras.

This mode mimicks fast aperture lenses seen on SLR cameras. It blurs the background of the subject creating a bokeh effect. Smartphones are yet to completely use the hardware for such pictures, but you still get pretty good results. Let's see what phones you can buy with Portrait Mode in India.

OnePlus 6

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera with Portrait Mode

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF with Portrait Mode

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical)

Vivo Y83

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash with Portrait Mode

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

Vivo X21

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera, secondary 5MP camera with Portrait Mode

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

Honor 7X

Key Specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with Portrait Mode

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone X

Key Specs 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle cameras with Portrait Mode

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Vivo V7 Plus

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash with Portrait Mode

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery

Honor 10

Key Specs 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera with Portrait Mode

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS with Portrait Mode

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with with Portrait Mode

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery