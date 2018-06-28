Amazon Samsung Days sale June 28 to 30: Offers on Galaxy J8, A6 Plus, Note8 and more

Related Articles
Amazon Samsung Days sale is live from June 28 to June 30. You can avail discounts on a slew of Samsung smartphones during the three-day sale. If you are interested in buying a smartphone from Samsung's stable, then you shouldn't miss this sale as you can avail attractive discounts and offers on your next smartphone purchase.
To avail the offer, you just have to visit the offer page on Amazon India and add the smartphone of your choice to the cart. Then update the shipping details and pay the amount to complete the purchase. That's it! You can own your favorite Samsung smartphone at the discounted pricing.
However, not all Samsung smartphones are eligible for this offer. Only a few models will get the discount and here we have listed some them. Take a look at the deals and offers available during this sale from here.
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
19% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
26% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 PRO
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
33% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
15% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
18% off on Samsung Galaxy A6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
9% off on Samsung Galaxy J4
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
10% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
27% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 DUO
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
31% off on Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 12MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 8895 Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery