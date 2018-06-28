Amazon Samsung Days sale June 28 to 30: Offers on Galaxy J8, A6 Plus, Note8 and more

Amazon Samsung Days sale is live from June 28 to June 30. You can avail discounts on a slew of Samsung smartphones during the three-day sale. If you are interested in buying a smartphone from Samsung's stable, then you shouldn't miss this sale as you can avail attractive discounts and offers on your next smartphone purchase.

To avail the offer, you just have to visit the offer page on Amazon India and add the smartphone of your choice to the cart. Then update the shipping details and pay the amount to complete the purchase. That's it! You can own your favorite Samsung smartphone at the discounted pricing.

However, not all Samsung smartphones are eligible for this offer. Only a few models will get the discount and here we have listed some them. Take a look at the deals and offers available during this sale from here.

5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 7% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 19% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 26% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 PRO Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery 33% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 15% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery 18% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 9% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 27% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 DUO Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery 31% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

12MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

Exynos 8895 Processor

3000 mAh Battery