Social Media Day: Best smartphones Under Rs 5,000 for Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Plus and more

Social media comes with its own pros and cons. One can definitely stay updated with what's happening around them, stay in touch with friends and do a lot more through social media. There are several social media platforms these days and the existing platforms are coming up with new features to enhance the user experience.
As social media is the trend now, even the feature phones have started coming up with such apps. For instance, the Reliance JioPhone has access to Facebook and we have seen Nokia Asha phones featuring WhatsApp. Having said that, we know that smartphones will undoubtedly come with the social media apps.
Being Social Media Day, today we have come up with a list of budget smartphones priced under Rs, 5,000 offering support for Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media applications. Take a look at these smartphones from below.
Lava Z60
Best Price of Lava Z60
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.1GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2500 MAh Battery
Micromax Bharat Go
Best Price of Micromax Bharat Go
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Intex Aqua Lions T1 Plus
Best Price of Intex Aqua Lions T1 Plus
Key Specs
- Display Size 5 inch Operating SystemAndroid 7.0
- Memory(RAM+ROM)2GB +16GB
- Camera(Rear+Front)8.0MP AF + 2.0/8.0 MP AF
- Processor(core+bit)1.3 GHz Quad- Core, 32 bit ChipsetSC9850
- 2400mAh Battery(Type+Capacity)
Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus
Best Price of Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 8MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 1.3GHz SC9832 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2000mAH lithium-polymer battery
Coolpad Mega 4A
Best Price of Coolpad Mega 4A
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2000mAh battery
Nokia 1
Best Price of Nokia 1
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2 MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2150mAh battery
Lava Z50
Best Price of Lava Z50
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Itel A44
Best Price of Itel A44
Key Specs
- 5.45 Inch FWVGA+ Touchscreen Display
- MT6737M Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Primary Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Bike Mode
- 2400 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite
Best Price of Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
Swipe Elite Dual
Best Price of Swipe Elite Dual
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Karbonn A9 Indian 4G
Best Price of Karbonn A9 Indian 4G
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch FWVGA capacitive touchscreen with 854 x 480 pixels resolution
- 5MP primary camera and 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.3GHz MediaTek quad core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+3G)
- 1750mAH lithium-ion battery