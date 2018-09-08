ENGLISH

Vivo V11 with MediaTek SoC to be launched this month in India

Vivo to bring a new smartphone to India this month.

By:

    Vivo V11 Pro was launched in India at an event in Mumbai a few days back. The device is priced at Rs. 25,990 and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the launch event, Vivo did announce that it will launch the Vivo V11 in the country soon. But further details regarding the smartphone remain unknown.

    Vivo V11 with MediaTek SoC to be launched this month in India

    As per a recent report by 91mobiles, the Vivo V11 will be a toned-down variant of the Pro version. It will make use of a MediaTek processor but the exact chipset remains unknown. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of the fourth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. The other details regarding the device are not known for now.

    Expected price in India

    The report also cites that the Vivo smartphone could be priced around Rs. 24,000 and will focus on the tier 3 and tier 4 cities. Like the Pro version, this one will also be available via online and offline channels. It goes on stating that V11 could arrive in India in the last week of September.

    Vivo V11 specifications

    Notably, the Vivo V11 went official in Thailand only recently. The smartphone is believed to be launched in India with different specifications. The global variant of the device comes with a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. For imaging, it appears to have a 12MP + 5MP dual camera module at the rear. The primary 12MP sensor is said to have dual-tone LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and the 5MP selfie camera is said to have f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is believed to be a lower-resolution sensor in India while the Thailand version has a 25MP selfie camera.

    It is believed that this one could also be launched in Starry Night and Dazzling Gold colors. And, the smartphone is believed to make use of a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. We cannot come to any conclusion regarding the Vivo V11 specifications and availability until there is an official confirmation.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
