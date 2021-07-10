Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leak Confirms Bigger Battery, Custom Chip; Will It Come To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google is gearing up for its next smartphone launch, namely the Google Pixel 6 series. While previous reports suggest a custom-made chipset for the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, a new leak has revealed the complete specifications of the upcoming smartphone series. Here's everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Renders Leaked

The new leak comes from popular tipster Jon Prosser, who has shared what he claims to be the final specifications of the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Going into the details, the leak firstly reveals a bigger battery when compared to its predecessor. Apparently, the new Google Pixel 6 will include a 4,614 mAh battery, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro will get its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery.

Previous Google Pixel smartphones just touched about 4,000 mAh capacity battery. Moving on, the Google Pixel 6 series will reportedly pack a custom-made chipset called the Whitechapel chip. This chip is rumored to be based on Samsung's 5nm architecture. However, tipsters claim it won't be as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 processors.

That said, reports also suggest the custom-made chip for the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be powerful somewhere between the Snapdragon 865 and 888 in terms of raw performance. The new leak further states the Google Pixel 6 will have 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage models. The Google Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will have 12GB RAM and a single 512GB storage model.

The leak further suggests the Google Pixel 6 will pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED display while the Pro variant gets a bigger 6.71-inch P-OLED display from LG. The cameras on the alleged Google Pixel 6 will be dual setup with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The Google Pixel 6 Pro will get triple cameras with 50MP + 48MP + 12MP lenses to support main, telephoto, and ultra-wide shots.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Coming To India?

Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro India launch and India release date are still under wraps. We can expect the smartphones to make their way to the Indian market, at least the Google Pixel 6 base model. The pricing of the upcoming smartphones hasn't been discussed yet either. With Android 12 OS and up to five years of software update, Google fans will surely have something to look forward to with the upcoming Pixel 6 series.

