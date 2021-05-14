Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Renders Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in September last year, the Google Pixel 5 went official sans any flagship-grade specifications like it's predecessor. The company kept it as an affordable device by packing upper mid-range specifications. Now, rumors are rife regarding the next-generation flagships in the Pixel 6 lineup.

It is believed that the lineup will comprise two models - Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While there are speculations that the Pixel 6 series could be unveiled in September or October this year, tipster Jon Prosser (Via PhoneArena) has shared the renders of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Also, tipster Max Weinbach states that these renders shed light on the accurate design, but the colors could be different.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Renders

Going further, the Pixel 6 appears to be quite different from that of the Pixel 5 that went official last year. The renders are believed to be real-life images of the upcoming models.

At its front, the Google Pixel 6 appears to flaunt an OLED display with a center-aligned cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. All four bezels seem to be slim pointing out at a high screen-to-body ratio. It looks that the Pixel 6 Pro will also sport a similar design except for a relatively larger footprint.

Talking about the camera, it looks like the Pixel 6 might not sport a square-shaped camera module at its rear. The new horizontal camera bump is seen to house two sensors and an LED flash unit. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro seems to have a similar design with three sensors. The areas above and below the camera module on both the Pixel smartphones are of different colors.

Google Pixel 6 Duo: What We Know

As of now, there is no word on the specifications or other aspects of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Based on previous reports, it is believed that the upcoming Pixel 6 phones could get the power from Google's own custom-made chip.

Furthermore, it is believed that the search giant is also prepping a smartwatch - Google Pixel Watch. This upcoming wearable is alleged to debut alongside the Pixel 6 series later this year.

