Just In
- 16 hrs ago Redmi Note 10S Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10: Which One Should You Buy
-
- 17 hrs ago Redmi Note 10S With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 14,999
- 19 hrs ago Redmi Smart Watch With GPS Connectivity Launched In India
- 19 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Listed At Google Play Console; Another Budget 5G Smartphone?
Don't Miss
- News Centre expecting availability of 200 crore vaccines between August-December
- Education Gujarat SSC 2021 Cancelled, GSEB To Grant Mass Promotion Without Exams
- Sports Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool: Reds boost Champions League hopes with enthralling victory
- Movies Soorarai Pottru Enters The IMDb Top Rated Films List; The Suriya Starrer Sets A New Record!
- Finance First State-Owned InvIT To List On Bourses On May 17: Here's What To Expect From Its Listing
- Lifestyle Ivermectin For COVID-19 Treatment: Goa Recommends Ivermectin; WHO Warns Against Use
- Automobiles 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Teased Ahead Of India Launch
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Telangana In May
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Renders Emerge Online
Back in September last year, the Google Pixel 5 went official sans any flagship-grade specifications like it's predecessor. The company kept it as an affordable device by packing upper mid-range specifications. Now, rumors are rife regarding the next-generation flagships in the Pixel 6 lineup.
It is believed that the lineup will comprise two models - Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While there are speculations that the Pixel 6 series could be unveiled in September or October this year, tipster Jon Prosser (Via PhoneArena) has shared the renders of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Also, tipster Max Weinbach states that these renders shed light on the accurate design, but the colors could be different.
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Renders
Going further, the Pixel 6 appears to be quite different from that of the Pixel 5 that went official last year. The renders are believed to be real-life images of the upcoming models.
At its front, the Google Pixel 6 appears to flaunt an OLED display with a center-aligned cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. All four bezels seem to be slim pointing out at a high screen-to-body ratio. It looks that the Pixel 6 Pro will also sport a similar design except for a relatively larger footprint.
Talking about the camera, it looks like the Pixel 6 might not sport a square-shaped camera module at its rear. The new horizontal camera bump is seen to house two sensors and an LED flash unit. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro seems to have a similar design with three sensors. The areas above and below the camera module on both the Pixel smartphones are of different colors.
Google Pixel 6 Duo: What We Know
As of now, there is no word on the specifications or other aspects of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Based on previous reports, it is believed that the upcoming Pixel 6 phones could get the power from Google's own custom-made chip.
Furthermore, it is believed that the search giant is also prepping a smartwatch - Google Pixel Watch. This upcoming wearable is alleged to debut alongside the Pixel 6 series later this year.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
71,040
-
44,095
-
12,433
-
8,020
-
19,050
-
24,020
-
22,995