Here’s How Much Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost In India

On February 1st, 2023, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the company finally revealed the long-awaited Galaxy S23 lineup. The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra were released by the South Korean behemoth. Aside from the phones, the company also released three Galaxy Book3 laptops, dubbed the Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Returning to the phones, Samsung has begun pre-orders for its entire 2023 lineup, which will begin on February 2nd, 2023, across all leading online and offline retail stores.

Let's take a closer look at each model's pricing and the exciting deals that come with it.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Price, Storage, and Colors

Starting with the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, the base variant (8/128GB) will set you back Rs. 74,999. We don't recommend getting the base storage variant as it reportedly uses the older UFS 3.1 storage technology, which is much slower than the latest UFS 4.0 technology adopted by the upper echelon of S23 devices.

Also, Samsung is offering a free upgrade to the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S23 for the same price as the 128GB model for a limited time, netting you more storage at the same price. The 8/256GB variant will cost Rs. 79,999 after the end of the offer. The Galaxy S23 will be available in four hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be available in two storage configurations: 8/256GB for Rs. 94,999 and 8/512GB for Rs. 1,04,999. There will be two color options for the Galaxy S23+: Phantom Black and Cream.

Last but not the least, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12/256GB variant. The 12/512GB and 12/1TB variants will cost Rs. 1,34,999 and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively. The phone is available in three hues: Phantom Black, Green, and Cream. If you purchase from Samsung's official site, you can select from four additional exclusive colors: Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Prebooking Offers

Customers who purchase the Galaxy S23 Ultra can receive benefits worth up to Rs. 55,297, which include:

A Galaxy Watch4 Classic 4G and Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs. 47,999 at Rs. 5,000.

A free 25W travel adapter and wireless charger worth Rs. 4,298.

A bank cashback or upgrade benefits worth Rs. 8,000.

An extra Rs. 2,000 off with a welcome voucher on the 1st purchase in the Samsung Shop app.

Customers who purchase the Galaxy S23/S23+ can receive benefits worth up to Rs. 22,298, which include:

A Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth at Rs. 2,999 (only available for Galaxy S23+).

A free 25W travel adapter and wireless charger worth Rs. 4,298.

A 256GB upgrade for the price of 128GB (for Galaxy S23).

An extra Rs. 2,000 off with a welcome voucher on the 1st purchase in the Samsung Shop app.

What's New In Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup improves on the Galaxy S22 trio in small ways. This year's update shines a spotlight on a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 "for Galaxy" SoC and upgraded camera sensors. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the main camera has been updated to a 200MP wide-angle shooter using Samsung's latest ISOCELL HP2 sensor.

If you want to learn more about the devices, we've covered each one, as well as the exciting trio of laptops unveiled by Samsung at its event.