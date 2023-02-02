Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Arrive With AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung has finally introduced its Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at its "Galaxy Unpacked" event. The series comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. Talking about the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, both come with similar designs and hardware with a few differences. The flagship smartphones offer Dynamic AMOLED 2x displays, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, and fast charging, among other features.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+: Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 flaunts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23+ sports a bigger 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Both smartphones get an Infinity-O notch on the display, which is essentially a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor, which is built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM. The Galaxy S23 is offered with up to 256GB internal storage, whereas the Galaxy S23+ comes with up to 512GB storage option.

In terms of optics, both devices are equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 12MP front-facing camera.

Some other noteworthy features of the devices include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, mmWave, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, stereo speakers, an IP68 dust/water resistance, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3,900mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging support. The bigger Galaxy S23+ is powered by a 4700mAh battery paired to a 45W fast charging system. Both devices support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+: Price, Availability

Both smartphones come loaded with top-tier specifications. They carry a similar price tag as well. The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes at a starting price of $799, while the Samsung Galaxy S23+ can be purchased at a price of $999.

