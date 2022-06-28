HTC Desire 22 Pro Is The Companys Comeback Smartphone

HTC is back in the smartphone business with a brand new device. While leaks and rumors suggested a high-end smartphone , the company has actually made its comeback with a mid-range 5G smartphone -- the HTC Desire 22 Pro, and here are the details regarding the same.

When compared to most Android smartphones, the HTC Desire 22 Pro looks different due to its textured back panel. What's interesting is the fact that the Desire 22 Pro supports wireless charging, hence, the company might be positioning the Desire 22 Pro as a premium mid-range smartphone just like the HTC Desire 22 Pro.

HTC Desire 22 Pro Specifications

The HTC Desire 22 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection and a punch hole at the top left corner. Looking at the device has a bit of a chin at the bottom, which makes the phone look cheap.

Powering the Desire 22 Pro is the mid-range Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone does support a 5G network along with 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. In terms of software, the Desire 22 Pro runs on Android 12 OS with a custom skin on top.

A 4,520 mAh battery fuels the HTC Desire 22 Pro with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Additionally, the Desire 22 Pro also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging. The Desire 22 Pro comes with IP67 ingress protection certification, and the device is water and dust-resistant just like the iPhone SE 2022.

As per the pricing, the HTC Desire 22 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage retails for $406, making it a slightly expensive smartphone, especially considering the Snapdragon 695 SoC. In fact, you can get a smartphone with Snapdragon 695 for less than $300 in India.

While the HTC Desire 22 Pro seems to be a good mid-range smartphone, it has definitely disappointed the loyalists who expected a high-end premium smartphone. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the HTC Desire 22 Pro in India.

