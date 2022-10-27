Indian Govt Warns iPhone Users of Several Critical Vulnerabilities; Can It Be Prevented?

By
Advertisement

iPhones are usually considered safe and secure when compared to Android devices. However, a new report from CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) says otherwise. According to the latest advisory issued by the state-owned computer emergency response team, iPhone users are more vulnerable to hacks and cyber attacks.

The report suggests that not just iPhones, but even iPads with the latest iPadOS 16 are affected by VE-2022-42827 vulnerability. All the iPhones starting from the iPhone 8 to every iPad model including the iPad Pro with cellular connectivity are currently vulnerable to cyber attacks.

The report further states that hackers have already started to exploit these vulnerabilities in the wild and CERT-In recommends users update their iPhones and iPads to the latest available software version to make their devices safe and secure.

Vulnerabilities That Are Affecting iPhones And iPads

According to a report from livemint, CERT-In said that the iPhones and iPads have "Improper security restrictions in AppleMobileFileIntegrity component." Similarly, these devices are also said to have "Improper bounds check in Avevideoencoder component; Improper validation in CrNetwork component."

Not just that, CERT-In also claims that the several iPhones and iPads have an issue with the core Bluetooth component, GPU driver component, and IOHIDFamily component. The list of issues on the new iPhones does not end there, as they are also said to have "improper memory handling and Out-of-bounds write issue in Kernel component" and "improper memory handling and Race condition issue in PPP component."

How These Issues Make Your iPhone Vulnerable

Due to several vulnerabilities on several iPhones and iPads, a hacker can remote get access the device and can perform tasks like installing malware that could give access to the personal and financial information of the user. On top of that, hackers can also access files and demand ransom.

Given this warning has come directly from an institution that's under Govt of India, this has to be taken seriously. This definitely proves that nothing is safe in the digital era and it is always recommended to install the latest software patch on all your devices to keep them safe and sound from hackers.

Advertisement
More APPLE News

Inappropriate Ads On Apple App Store Upset Developers: Highlights Apple's Hypocrisy?

Next-Gen Mac Pro, Mac Mini Could Launch Soon; How Different Will They Be?

Apple Rolls Out Update to Fix Annoying iOS 16 Bugs: But Are There Any New Features?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Logs Impressive CPU Performance: Enough to Take On Apple A16 Bionic?

Apple iPhone 11 on Sale for Under ₹20,000 on Flipkart: Worth Buying In 5G Era?

Microsoft Creating Xbox Gaming App Store For Smartphones: Avoiding Google And Apple Tax?

Google Announces 'My Ad Center' For Ad Customization: Do Users Benefit?

Apple iPad Pro 2022: Here's Why Apple Has Kneecaped Its Potential

Apple To Release iPadOS 16.1 And macOS Ventura But What About M2 Pro MacBooks?

AirPods Pro 2 And Pixel 7 Compatibility Problems: An Issue With The AirPods Or Pixel?

Apple Selling Indian-Made iPhone 14 Pro Max in China: Will It Be Cheaper for Indian Consumers?

iPhone SE 4 Design Could Strongly Resemble The iPhone XR; Can It Take On Premium Mid-Range Market?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Apple iPhone News iPad
Read more...