British Woman Recovers Her iPhone 8 From Thames River In Working Condition

Apple iPhones are known for their secure software impressive cameras and attractive design. With the launch of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus back in 2016, the company introduced the water-resistant feature.

The iPhone 7 series was the first iPhones to come with water-resistant feature and after that, the company has launched all the smartphones with the waterproof build. Ever since we have heard a lot of interesting stories about how the waterproof build allows users to use the phone without worrying about the water damage to the phone.

We have also seen reports where people were seen playing with their iPhones in swimming pool and clicking underwater photographs. One such incident is now again reported on the web where a British woman recovered her iPhone after two months which she dropped in the Thames river. The astonishing news is that the iPhone is still working.

According to the reports, British Airways administrator ThayseBussolo-Vieira, 29, accidentally dropped her Apple iPhone 8 in the Thames River while she was feeding swans. She lucky recovered her phone after two months and claimed that the phone is working perfectly without any issues.

The incident took place in early February, the loss was really big for her because it was her brand new smartphone and moreover, she didn't make a backup of the photos which she had clicked. According to her, she had also contemplated to jump into the river and get the phone back but because of high water level and risk, she restricted herself.

Lucky Thayse recovered her phone after two months when she and her fiancé went out for their daily permitted walk. They walk to the same spot in Staines-upon-Thames where they found the phone lying on the riverbed.

When she switched on the phone it started working perfectly without any screen damage or any other damage.

