Infinix Hot 12 Goes On Sale For Rs. 8,749 Via Flipkart: Should You Buy?

Infinix has been steadily expanding its product offering to include affordable and mid-range smartphones. One such new launch is the Infinix Hot 12 that features the Helio G37 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, and more. The new Infinix Hot 12 sale begins today, August 23, starting from Rs. 9,499.

Infinix Hot 12 Price In India

The Infinix Hot 12 will be available on Flipkart starting today, August 23. The new Infinix phone starts from Rs. 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. Buyers can choose from 7″ Purple, Exploratory Blue, Polar Black, and Turquoise Cyan.

Infinix Hot 12 Sale Offers In India

Flipkart and Infinix are providing a few discount offers for the new Infinix Hot 12. This includes getting a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 750 via SBI Credi Cards. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions get a five percent discount. Interested buyers can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 8,750.

Infinix Hot 12 Features

The new Infinix Hot 12 packs rich features like a 6.68-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the new Infinix phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage. Users can expand the memory via a dedicated microSD card slot.

At the rear, the Infinix Hot 12 packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth shooter, and a supporting AI lens. There's also an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. Like other Infinix phones, the new Infinix Hot 12 runs Android 12 OS with the XOS custom skin.

More importantly, the Infinix Hot 12 packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. It also includes the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port for charging, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Should You Buy Infinix Hot 12?

The Infinix Hot 12 joins the growing line of smartphones under Rs. 10,000. The new phone brings a massive battery, 90Hz display, and 50MP triple cameras, which make it unique and powerful in this segment. The Infinix Hot 12 would make a good buy, but at the same time, explore options from Realme, Motorola, and other brands.

