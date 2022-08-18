Infinix Hot 12 Vs Alternative Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Infinix appears to be on a launch spree as it has been launching a slew of smartphones from time to time. The latest offering from the company is the Infinix Hot 12, which comes bundled with premium features, including an enormous 6000mAh battery. The device comes with a 90Hz display for a smooth gaming experience, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and much more.

For imaging, the Infinix Hot 12 comes with a 50MP AI triple-camera setup, a quad-LED flash unit, and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Also, there are notable aspects such as 18W fast charging, cinematic Dual speakers with DTS support, and more.

Given that the Infinix smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,499, you can take a look at the competitors available in the Indian market right now from here.

Lava Blaze Price: Rs. 8,699

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto E32s Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery vivo Y15C Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs 6.51" inch HD+ LCD Display

13MP+2MP Rear Camera

8MP Selfie Camera

Memory & SIM: 3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

Expandable upto 1TB

Dual SIM dual-standby (4G).

Funtouch OS 12.0

10W fast charging with 5000mAh battery Redmi 10A Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C31 Price: Rs. 9,299

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging Infinix Hot 12 Play Price: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor

Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

13MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging Tecno Spark 9 Price: Rs. 8,999.

Key Specs 6.6-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 12 with HiOS 8.6

Dual SIM

13MP + secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A03 Price: Rs. 7,493

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging Realme Narzo 50i 64GB Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ dewdrop display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging OPPO A15s Price: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs 6.55-inch HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4,230 mAh battery with 10W charging OPPO A16e Price: Rs. 9,490

Key Specs 6.52 inch Screen

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)

13MP Main Camera

5MP Front Camera

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU

Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 Chipset

4,230 mAh Long-Lasting Battery

