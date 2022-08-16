List Of Compact Android And iOS Smartphones To Buy In India: iPhone 13 Mini, Google Pixel 3 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Android and iOS smartphones are one of the most essential and most-required gadgets across the world. Smartphones are available in a wide range of features, sizes, price ranges, and other parameters. If you're looking for small-sized, compact smartphones - Gizbot has the right list for you. We have built the List Of Compact smartphones available in both Android and iOS softwares. Here's everything you need to know about the List Of Compact smartphones.

The List Of Compact includes both Android and iOS devices, as mentioned earlier. This includes devices like the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone Se 2022, and the iPhone 12 Mini. These compact smartphones come with powerful processors, a unique design, and an immersive display. The cameras are also quite superior.

If you're looking for compact Android phones, the List Of Compact smartphones has a few devices for you too. This includes the Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 5 5g, and also the Samsung Galaxy S22.

These compact phones are built for single-hand use, making them ideal for those with small hands too. The List Of Compact smartphones is made keeping the design and performance in mind, and these phones tick all the boxes.

iPhone 13 Mini Price: Rs. 64,990

Key Specs 5.4-inch OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery iPhone SE (2022) Price: Rs. 43,990

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 15

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camer

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery iPhone 12 Mini Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging Google Pixel 3 Price: Rs. 19,050

Key Specs 5.5 inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2,915 mAh Battery Google Pixel 5 5G Price: Rs. 41,000

Key Specs 6-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP + 16MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: Rs. 72,999

Key Specs 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700 mAh (S22) / 4,500 mAh (S22+) battery Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ 21.9:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

External/ cover 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

12 MP Wide + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E

3,700 mAh battery with 25w fast charging Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 LE

3,300 mAh (Typical) battery

