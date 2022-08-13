Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi Note 11, Z Flip 4, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Gizbot has updated the Last Week Most Trending Smartphones list. This includes new launches from Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, and more. The Last Week Most Trending Smartphones includes a lot of new devices from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. At the same time, it also includes slightly older launches from Xiaomi, Apple, and other brands. Here's all you need to know about the Last Week Most Trending Smartphones.

The list of Last Week Most Trending Smartphones includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is also on the trending phones list. One also can't miss the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatch on this list.

Apart from these, we have the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable phone also on the Last Week Most Trending Smartphones list. Plus, the Redmi Note 11, Nothing Phone (1), and the OnePlus 10T are also trending devices. Additionally, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is also on the list.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Key Specs 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812 pixels) QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch (2316 x 904 pixels) 23.1:9 HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano) and one eSIM

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Key Specs Internal - 8.02-inch 2K+ Eco² OLED 4:3.55 display

External - 6.56 -inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED 21:9 display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB / 512GB /1TB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 21.9:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

External/ cover 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

12 MP Wide + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E

3700mAh battery with 25w fast charging Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

5G

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Key Specs 1.4 inches Super AMOLED Screen

Android Wear OS 3.5, One UI Watch 4.5

Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, thermometer

Dual-core 1.18 GHz Cortex-A55

16GB 1.5GB RAM

Li-Ion 590 mAh, non-removable Battery OnePlus 10T Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India