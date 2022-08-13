Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi Note 11, Z Flip 4, And More
Gizbot has updated the Last Week Most Trending Smartphones list. This includes new launches from Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, and more. The Last Week Most Trending Smartphones includes a lot of new devices from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. At the same time, it also includes slightly older launches from Xiaomi, Apple, and other brands. Here's all you need to know about the Last Week Most Trending Smartphones.
The list of Last Week Most Trending Smartphones includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is also on the trending phones list. One also can't miss the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatch on this list.
Apart from these, we have the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable phone also on the Last Week Most Trending Smartphones list. Plus, the Redmi Note 11, Nothing Phone (1), and the OnePlus 10T are also trending devices. Additionally, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is also on the list.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Key Specs
- 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812 pixels) QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch (2316 x 904 pixels) 23.1:9 HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano) and one eSIM
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2
Key Specs
- Internal - 8.02-inch 2K+ Eco² OLED 4:3.55 display
- External - 6.56 -inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED 21:9 display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB / 512GB /1TB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) 21.9:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- External/ cover 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 12 MP Wide + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E
- 3700mAh battery with 25w fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- 5G
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Nothing Phone (1)
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Key Specs
- 1.4 inches Super AMOLED Screen
- Android Wear OS 3.5, One UI Watch 4.5
- Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, thermometer
- Dual-core 1.18 GHz Cortex-A55
- 16GB 1.5GB RAM
- Li-Ion 590 mAh, non-removable Battery
OnePlus 10T
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,800 mAh battery
