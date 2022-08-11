Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Vs Other Best Premium Smartphones News oi-Harish Kumar

The new flagship foldable smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4 were announced globally on Wednesday. Of these, the Z Fold4 is the most premium smartphone from Samsung's stable right now. It features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is much improved as compared to the previous generation chipset.

The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 include a 50MP primary camera sensor, and a Dynamic AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz on both the exterior and interior. In the global markets, the foldable smartphone will be available from the end of this month but it is likely to be released in India next month.

Having said that, here we have listed the other best premium smartphones in the market that can compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. These flagship smartphones also come with high-end features and specs, including Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, superior camera department and more. Let's take a look at the other premium smartphones from here.

OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB Price: Rs. 1,75,900

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB Price: Rs. 1,47,999

Key Specs 7.6-inch QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

4MP Under display camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Price: Rs. 1,18,999

Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Price: Rs. 1,59,900

Key Specs 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 42,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price: Rs. 88,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600mAh (Typical) battery Vivo X80 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED Screeen

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB 7/ 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 79,990

Key Specs 6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery OnePlus 10T 256GB Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh (typical)battery OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G

4,500 mAh battery Vivo X80 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 59,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen

Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India