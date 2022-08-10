Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Unveiled With S Pen And Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the wait is over as the next-generation foldable flagship smartphones from Samsung have been unveiled. This year, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the company has taken the wraps off two devices - the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. Both these smartphones are notable upgrades to their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Specs, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with the S Pen support as its predecessor. It is specifically designed to be used with the foldable smartphone and there is a distinct case with a chamber to house this stylus. It can perform Air commands and the device misses out on a slot to house the accessory similar to the S22 Ultra.

The outer display is a 6.2-inch panel while that on the inside is a larger 7.6-inch panel. The outer screen has an aspect ratio of 23.1:9, which makes it wider than its predecessor while the inner panel has an aspect ratio of 21.6:18. The Galaxy Z Fold4 features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Also, there are some changes in the under-display selfie camera positioning. It measures 15.8mm in thickness when it is unfolded.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It is fueled by a 4400mAh dual battery along with 25W fast charging support and fast wireless charging 2.0. There is Wireless PowerShare as well. Samsung will offer it with up to a whopping 1TB storage in some markets.

On the imaging front, the Samsung foldable smartphone flaunts an improved camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP secondary 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 4MP under-display camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 80-degree FOV and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display with f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree FOV.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 features 5G connectivity, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual nano SIM cards, one eSIM, a capacitive fingerprint sensor, and Samsung Knox. The device runs Android 12L topped with One UI 4.1.1. Samsung offers a PC-like Taskbar on the bottom (similar to DeX) to provide instant access to favorite apps, recent apps an even app combos. Flex Mode lets users fold the phone in a position similar to a laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced starting from $1,800 (approx. Rs. 1,42,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM unit. In select markets, the device will go on sale from August 25.

