Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Will Be As Powerful As Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are the upcoming flagship-grade folding smartphones from the South Korean tech company. These smartphones will feature a new and improved folding display along with an improved design and a better camera system.

While these devices look drastically different and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a much bigger device when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, they will perform similar to each other, and here is the reason for the same.

Powered By The Flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Not just that, they will also use new and improved DDR5 memory along with UFS 3.1-based fast storage system.

Both phones will have two displays -- a cover display and a folding display. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 1080p cover display and a 1440p folding display, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a smaller and low-resolution cover display and a 1080p folding display.

Advantage Of Galaxy Z Flip 4 Over Galaxy Z Fold 4

One major advantage of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 over the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fact that the Z Fold 4 will have a lower-resolution FHD+ primary display and the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC has to drive fewer pixels when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could offer slightly better gaming performance.

Advantage Of Galaxy Z Fold 4 Over Galaxy Z Flip 4

One clear advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a much larger surface area, which should help with the heat dissipation and help the device sustain peak performance for an extended period.

