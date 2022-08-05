Just In
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, And Accessories
Samsung is hosting the second Unpacked event of 2022, and the company will announce two new folding smartphones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Along with these two devices, the company will also launch accessories like Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
91Mobiles has now got hold of the official renders of all the products that Samsung will announce during the Unpacked 2H 2022 event. These pictures reveal a lot more about the upcoming Samsung products and here are the complete details on all the products that Samsung will launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2H 2022 launch event.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks most likely the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with some minor tweaks. The smartphone is expected to feature an improved folding display and an improved under-display selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a slightly larger cover display when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a dual-camera setup on the back, and the phone will be available in at least four colors.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be the most basic or the entry-level smartwatch, which is expected to pack a better display, improved functionality, and a large battery. The Galaxy Watch 5 will look largely similar to the Galaxy Watch 4.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be an upgraded version of the Watch 5 with a new design and it is also expected to come with a bigger display and newer color options. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have a rugged smartwatch-like feel and will also come with easy-to-replace straps.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in three color options with a matte finish. These TWS earphones are expected to offer improved sound quality, better ANC, and extended battery life when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.
