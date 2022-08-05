Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, And Accessories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks most likely the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with some minor tweaks. The smartphone is expected to feature an improved folding display and an improved under-display selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a slightly larger cover display when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a dual-camera setup on the back, and the phone will be available in at least four colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be the most basic or the entry-level smartwatch, which is expected to pack a better display, improved functionality, and a large battery. The Galaxy Watch 5 will look largely similar to the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be an upgraded version of the Watch 5 with a new design and it is also expected to come with a bigger display and newer color options. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have a rugged smartwatch-like feel and will also come with easy-to-replace straps.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in three color options with a matte finish. These TWS earphones are expected to offer improved sound quality, better ANC, and extended battery life when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.