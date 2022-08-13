Just In
- 3 hrs ago Every New Feature In The Apple iOS 16 Beta 3 Update
- 3 hrs ago Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Mid-range Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
- 3 hrs ago Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz BT Calling Smartwatch Launched At Rs. 3,999; Can It Beat Competition?
- 4 hrs ago Why VLC Player Is Banned In India? What Should You Do?
Don't Miss
- News Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya KR-562' winning numbers list for August 13
- Lifestyle Salman Rushdie Hospitalised: 15 Facts About The Author Of 'The Satanic Verses'
- Movies Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s Fight: Kashmera Shah Supports Karan; Says 'There Are Lot Of Loopholes In The Story'
- Finance This 2021 Listed Small Cap Stock Gave 26.63% Returns, Brokerage Suggests Buy For 46% Upside
- Sports Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average T20 Score, Stats
- Automobiles Bajaj CT125X Spotted At Dealership - Rivals Honda Shine, Hero Super Splendor & More
- Education HBSE Compartment Result 2022: Haryana Board 10, 12 Result Declared @bseh.org.in
- Travel Sakrebailu Elephant Camp Shimoga Timings, Ticket Fee, Attractions and How to Reach
Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Offers: Discounts On Redmi, Vivo, Oppo, realme, Samsung, OnePlus, Smartphones
Vijay Sales, one of the popular online retailers for discounts on various products is hosting a new sale. On account of the 75th Independence Day in India, the online retailer is hosting the Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale wherein you can get attractive deals and discounts on your favorite products.
During the sale, you can get up to 70% off on smartphones, laptops and other products. If you want to purchase a smartphone, then there are many options from brands such as Vivo, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, Samsung and others. In addition, you can use any leading bank credit or debit card to get up to 7.5% cashback and instant discount on the purchase.
Take a look at the offers on smartphones during the Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale offers from here.
Redmi Note 11S (6 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Polar White)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP : Rs. 19,999 (23% off) (You Save Rs. 4,500)
Redmi Note 11S is available at 23% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
Oppo Reno8 5G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Shimmer Black)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP : Rs. 30,999 (3% off) (You Save Rs.1,000)
Oppo Reno8 5G is available at 3% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 2 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Paper White)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP : Rs. 39,999 (13% off) (You Save Rs.5,000)
Realme GT 2 is available at 13% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT NEO 3 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Sprint White)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP : Rs. 38,999 (5% off) (You Save Rs. 2,000)
Realme GT NEO 3 is available at 5% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Green)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP : Rs. 34,999 (17% off) (You Save Rs. 6,000)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available at 17% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y75 4G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Dancing Waves)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP : Rs. 25,990 (19% off) (You Save Rs. 4,991)
Vivo Y75 4G is available at 19% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11S (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Polar White)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP : Rs. 21,999 (20% off) (You Save Rs. 4,500)
Redmi Note 11S is available at 20% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Lavender)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 52,999 ; MRP : Rs. 62,999 (16% off) (You Save Rs. 10,000)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 16% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X80 5G (12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Cosmic Black)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP : Rs. 64,999 (8% off) (You Save Rs. 5,000)
Vivo X80 5G is available at 8% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 10R 5G (12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Sierra Black)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP : Rs. 43,999 (9% off) (You Save Rs. 4,000)
OnePlus 10R 5G is available at 9% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10 (6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Caribbean Green)
Offer:
Mega Freedom Offer Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP : Rs. 16,999 (26% off) (You Save Rs. 4,500)
Redmi 10 is available at 26% discount during Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086