Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Best Budget, Mid-rage, Premium Smartphones
Smartphones are available in a wide price range to suit all kinds of buyers. The Indian market offers budget, mid-range, and premium smartphones. If you're looking for any kind of new smartphone, the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale is the best place to head to. The Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale is offering a whopping discount on some of the best budget, mid-range, and premium smartphones. The list includes brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, and many more.
The Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale is offering a huge discount on budget smartphones like the Moto E32s, available for Rs. 7,999. Similarly, the Redmi Note 10T is now available for Rs. 16,999. Plus, the Realme C25Y is available for Rs. 9,999.
Buyers can also check out mid-range smartphones at the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. This includes the Moto G71 for Rs. 16,999, Moto G60 for Rs 15,999, Realme 8s for Rs. 15,999, Vivo T1 Pro 5G for Rs. 23,999, and even the Samsung Galaxy M53 for Rs. 28,999.
Apart from these, the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale offers a huge discount on premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, available for Rs. 49,999. Buyers can also check out the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro for Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. Plus, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 72,990 - which makes it a good deal for buyers.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 You Save: 33% (Rs. 25,000)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 33% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,499 You Save: 11% (Rs. 2,000)
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 11% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola E32s 32 GB, 3 GB RAM, Misty Silver
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 You Save: 35% (Rs. 4,300)
Motorola E32s is available at 35% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro 128 GB, 8 GB RAM
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 64,999 You Save: 23% (Rs. 15,000)
OnePlus 9 Pro 128 GB, 8 GB RAM is available at 23% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 13 128 GB, Midnight (Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 ; You Save: 9% (Rs. 6,910)
Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G71, 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, Neptune Green,
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 ; You Save: 26% (Rs. 6,000)
Motorola G71 is available at 26% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G60 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: 27% (Rs. 6,000)
Motorola G60 is available at 27% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8s 5G 128 GB, 6 GB RAM,
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; You Save: 20% (Rs. 4,000)
Realme 8s 5G is available at 20% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 128 GB, 8 GB RAM,
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999.00 ; You Save: 24% (Rs. 12,000)
OnePlus 9G is available at 24% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y 64 GB, 4 GB RAM, Glacier Blue, Mobile Phone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: 23% (Rs. 3,000)
Realme C25Y is available at 23% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, Turbo Black, Mobile Phone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,990 ; You Save: 17% (Rs. 4,991)
Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at 17% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 128 GB, Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 60,900 ; MRP: Rs. 70,900 ; You Save: 14% (Rs. 10,000)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at 14% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 60,900 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, Ocean Blue, Mobile Phone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 ; You Save: 12% (Rs. 4,000)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available at 12% discount during Reliance Digital independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
